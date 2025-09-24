India vs Bangladesh prediction: AI picks ‘strong favourites’ to win Super 4 match in Asia Cup 2025

India and Bangladesh will lock horns on September 24 in a Super 4 match in the Asia Cup 2025. The outcome of the match will likely decide one of the finalists.

Advertisement

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, have been outstanding in the Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Blue topped Group A with six points after wins over UAE, Pakistan and Oman.

In the Super 4 stage, they beat Pakistan by six wickets on September 21. With two points and a strong NRR of +0.689, India lead the standings.

After the match against Bangladesh on September 24, Team India will play against Sri Lanka on September 26.

Bangladesh booked their spot in the Super 4 of the Asia Cup 2025 after finishing second in Group B. They beat Hong Kong by 7 wickets, lost to Sri Lanka by 7 wickets and edged Afghanistan by 8 runs.

In the Super Four, they started with a 4-wicket win over Sri Lanka. They now sit third with two points and a +0.121 NRR. After today’s match, they will play tomorrow again, facing Pakistan in a crucial match.

Advertisement

It may be a little harsh on Bangladesh to play back-to-back critical games. Their opponent, Pakistan will have a day off today before the match on September 25.

India vs Bangladesh AI prediction Perplexity AI considers India as “strong favourites” to win the Super 4 clash against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025. The AI bot points out India’s “overwhelming 16-1 head-to-head record” against the neighbours in T20Is. The last five matches all went India’s way.

“India have dominated the tournament so far, winning all four of their matches, including two comprehensive victories over Pakistan,” it notes.

India are the favourites, according to Grok as well. It points out 65-35 odds on Dafabet.

“I predict India to win by 20-25 runs (or 6 wickets if chasing). Their unbeaten run (4-0), superior NRR (+1.2), and spin dominance (Kuldeep-Axar combo) align with Abu Dhabi’s conditions,” it says.

Advertisement

ChatGPT predicts that India will win today’s match against Bangladesh. It backs its prediction with the fact that the Men in Blue are unbeaten so far and carry more momentum.

“Their batting—especially openers like Abhishek Sharma—and bowling are looking more consistent. Bangladesh are confident after a win, but India have a deeper, more balanced squad,” it adds.