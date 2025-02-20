India start their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign today (February 20). The Men in Blue will take on Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE. Could you predict who’ll win? Before we come to that, let’s see their head-to-head history in ODI cricket.

IND vs BAN: Head-to-Head India and Bangladesh have played 41 ODI matches so far. Team India won 32 of those while Bangladesh won 8. One match produced no results.

Their last encounter between these two teams was in October 2023 during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. India won the match by 7 wickets.

IND vs BAN: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s India vs Bangladesh match at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

ChatGPT says, “Bangladesh are a spirited side capable of surprises, but India’s batting depth, superior pace attack, and experience in high-pressure games give them the edge. Unless Bangladesh pull off something extraordinary, India are likely to start their campaign with a win.”

“India are favoured to win. India enter the tournament on a high after a 3-0 ODI series win against England earlier in 2025. Their batting lineup, led by Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli, is in fine form, and their bowling attack remains potent despite Jasprit Bumrah’s absence due to injury. Bangladesh, conversely, struggled in their last ODI series, suffering a 3-0 defeat to the West Indies in December 2024, which could dent their momentum.,” says Grok.

Google Gemini predicts, “India will be the favourites going into this match, given their strong batting lineup, balanced attack, and recent form. However, Bangladesh cannot be ruled out, as they have shown the ability to spring surprises in the past. It is expected to be a closely-contested match, and the outcome could go either way.”

IND vs BAN: Fantasy team Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul

Batters: Virat Kohli (C), Shubman Gill, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami (VC), Kuldeep Yadav, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

