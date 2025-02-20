India vs Bangladesh Prediction: Who’ll win today’s IND vs BAN match in Dubai? AI, fantasy team and more

India begin their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh today. Historically, India have a strong edge with 32 wins out of 41 ODIs. Let's see what the predictions say.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated20 Feb 2025, 10:05 AM IST
Advertisement
India vs Bangladesh Prediction: Who’ll win today’s IND vs BAN match in Dubai? AI, fantasy team and more(X/ICC)

India start their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign today (February 20). The Men in Blue will take on Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE. Could you predict who’ll win? Before we come to that, let’s see their head-to-head history in ODI cricket.

IND vs BAN: Head-to-Head

India and Bangladesh have played 41 ODI matches so far. Team India won 32 of those while Bangladesh won 8. One match produced no results.

Also Read | IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: India aim for winning start

Their last encounter between these two teams was in October 2023 during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. India won the match by 7 wickets.

Advertisement

IND vs BAN: AI Prediction

Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s India vs Bangladesh match at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

ChatGPT says, “Bangladesh are a spirited side capable of surprises, but India’s batting depth, superior pace attack, and experience in high-pressure games give them the edge. Unless Bangladesh pull off something extraordinary, India are likely to start their campaign with a win.”

Also Read | India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: How to watch IND vs BAN in India?

“India are favoured to win. India enter the tournament on a high after a 3-0 ODI series win against England earlier in 2025. Their batting lineup, led by Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli, is in fine form, and their bowling attack remains potent despite Jasprit Bumrah’s absence due to injury. Bangladesh, conversely, struggled in their last ODI series, suffering a 3-0 defeat to the West Indies in December 2024, which could dent their momentum.,” says Grok.

Advertisement

Google Gemini predicts, “India will be the favourites going into this match, given their strong batting lineup, balanced attack, and recent form. However, Bangladesh cannot be ruled out, as they have shown the ability to spring surprises in the past. It is expected to be a closely-contested match, and the outcome could go either way.”

IND vs BAN: Fantasy team

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul

Batters: Virat Kohli (C), Shubman Gill, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami (VC), Kuldeep Yadav, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Advertisement
Also Read | India vs Bangladesh probable XIs for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

IND vs BAN: Who’ll win?

OneCricket predicts, if India bat first and score 270-280, Bangladesh will find it difficult to chase. CricTracker predicts that the team bowling first will win the match. Google Match Prediction says India have a 90% chance of winning. We believe India will start with an emphatic win.

Stay updated with all the action from theICC Champions Trophy 2025. Check theChampions Trophy 2025 Schedule, track the latestChampions Trophy Points Table, and follow the top performers with themost runs leaderboard andmost wickets tally.

Advertisement
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIndia vs Bangladesh Prediction: Who’ll win today’s IND vs BAN match in Dubai? AI, fantasy team and more
First Published:20 Feb 2025, 10:05 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App