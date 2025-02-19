India will have to solve a few selection riddles before their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai. With premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the tournament, finding the right balance has become a challenge for the Indian team.

Unlike the other teams, India have opted for five spinners, out of which three are all-rounders, according to captain Rohit Sharma. While Mohammed Shami is certain to start, the tussle will be between Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh to share the new ball.

Harshit Rana, who made his ODI debut against England, has the ability to hustle the batters with his sheer pace and bounce, Arshdeep Singh looks to be the frontrunner to share the new ball with Mohammed Shami because of his left-arm angle and the variety he possesses.

Fast-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya will serve as the third seamer.

Kuldeep Yadav or Varun Chakaravarthy? On the other hand, both Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir will scratch their heads as who the third spinner will be alongside Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja. While Kuldeep Yadav returned from injury recently, Varun Chakravarthy is likely to make the playing XI, considering his recent form.

As far as batting is concerned, India look sorted with Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma as openers. Virat Kohli will bat at No.3, followed by Shreyas Iyer. Ideally KL Rahul would have come at No.5, but with Axar Patel delivering at his new-found position, the wicketkeeper-batter is expected to come a spot down.

For Bangladesh, Tanzid Hasan is set to open the batting with Soumya Sarkar while captain Najmul Hossain Shanto to bat at No.3. Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah make the Bangladesh middle order.

The bowling department is expected to be pace heavy with the likes of Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Nahid Rana. Mehidy Hasan Miraz will give the spin option for Bangladesh.

India vs Bangladesh probable XIs India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh