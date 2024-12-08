India Vs Bangladesh U19 Asia Cup Final Live Score Updates: The Indian U-19 cricket team will be aiming for revenge when they take on Bangladesh U-19 in the Asia Cup final on Sunday, in a rematch of previous year's summit clash. Having started the tournament on a losing note to Pakistan, the Indians bounced back with big wins against Japan and UAE in the group stage. In the semifinal, India defeated Sri Lanka.
Like India, Bangladesh too finished second in their group, having won against Nepal and Afghanistan while losing to Sri Lanka. The defending champions defeated Pakistan in the last four stage. For the record, India are the most successful side in the competition with eight titles.
Bangladesh are the defending champions, having defeated India in the last year's final. India's Ayush Mhatre and 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi have been among runs in the tournament while Bangladesh will bank on their lethal bowling duo of Mohammad Al Fahad and Mohammad Iqbal Hasan Emon.
Zawad Abrar, Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Md Azizul Hakim Tamim(c), Mohammad Shihab James, Md Farid Hasan Faysal(w), Debasish Sarkar Deba, Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Maruf Mridha, Md Rizan Hossan, Al Fahad, Iqbal Hossain Emon
Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Amaan(c), KP Karthikeya, Nikhil Kumar, Harvansh Singh(w), Kiran Chormale, Hardik Raj, Chetan Sharma, Yudhajit Guha
Mohamed Amaan won the toss for India and he opted to bowl first.
Hello and welcome for the one last time in the U-19 Asia Cup final as India take on Bangladesh in a rematch of previous edition's summit clash.