Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is all set to play their second Super Eight match at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda's Saint George on 22 June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

They will face their neighbour—Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh—in an intriguing clash. This clash will decide the fate of the Indian cricket team in the T20 World Cup, whether they proceed to the semi-final or wait for another couple of years.

ALSO READ: India vs Bangladesh Live Score {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till now, India have played five matches in the T20 World Cup and won in four, while one league match was washed away due to rain.

On the contrary, Bangladesh, too, played five matches, out of which it lost one in the league stage and another in the Super 8 against Australia.

Looking at the stats, in T20 World Cup tournaments, India have remained unbeaten against Bangladesh and won all its four matches.

However, this match may not be easy for India, considering Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's opening form, which they failed to deliver till now. Considering the pitch and helping the pacers may also allow Kohli-Rohit to regain their form.

But the Bangladesh team is known for upsetting teams with their surprise packages. Players like Mustafizur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah and Litton Das have the ability to pull a brake on India's journey.

India Vs Bangladesh: Players to look for India: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya

Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mustafizur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India Vs Bangladesh: Pitch report The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua’s are known to help the pacers and expected to do so on 22 June. The team winning the toss may choose to bat first on this ground on Saturday.

India Vs Bangladesh: Weather forecast According to Accuweather, chances of thunderstorms between 10 and 11 AM (Local time – 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm IST) have been forecast, as the probability of rain being between 46 and 51 percent. Though, a washout in Antigua can be ruled out.

India vs Bangladesh: Livestreaming details The India vs Bangladesh Super 8 match on June 22 will be streamed live on the Hotstar App and would telecast on the Star Sports Network from 8 PM IST.

India vs Bangladesh: Squads India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!