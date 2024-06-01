Rohit Sharma-led India will play their first and only warm-up match for the 20224 T-20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York today. The match comes ahead of the Men in Blue's official start to this year's T20 World Cup with a showdown against Ireland at the same venue on June 5.

For the match against Bangladesh, skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid would be aiming to get the balance of the team right, while also assessing the condition of the pitch.

Notably, India's star batsman Virat Kohli arrived in the US on Friday after staying back following the conclusion of the IPL 2024 season. However, Kohli has missed three practice sessions so far, and his availability for the Bangladesh clash remains to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh, who are part of Group D of T20 World Cup, will make their first match against Sri Lanka at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Florida from June 8.

When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match?

The India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup warm-up match will be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York at 8MP (India Time) on Saturday i.e. June 1, 2024. The match can be broadcasted live via the Star Sports network and can also watched live via the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

India squad for T20 World Cup 2024:

Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Bangladesh squad for T20 World Cup 2024:

Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali(w), Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanvir Islam

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!