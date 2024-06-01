India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup warm-up match today: When and where to watch, live-streaming details and more
Rohit Sharma's team India to play T20 World Cup warm-up match against Bangladesh at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Virat Kohli's availability for the match is uncertain.
Rohit Sharma-led India will play their first and only warm-up match for the 20224 T-20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York today. The match comes ahead of the Men in Blue's official start to this year's T20 World Cup with a showdown against Ireland at the same venue on June 5.