Rohit Sharma-led India will face Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh for the second Super match in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda's Saint George on 22 June.

After defeating Afghanistan in the first Super 8 match by 47 runs on 20 June at Barbados, the Indian cricket team is seeking to win the game to seal its berth for the semi-final. Meanwhile, it's a do-and-die match for Bangladesh, as they lost their previous Super 8 encounter with Australia by 28 runs.

Looking at previous T20 World Cup records, India won all four matches when they faced Bangladesh.

However, at this time, rains may deteriorate the plan.

According to Accuweather, there are high chances of thunderstorms between 10 and 11 AM (Local time – 7.30 PM to 8.30 PM IST), with the probability of rain being between 46 and 51 per cent. However, a washout in Antigua can be ruled out. The humidity is expected to be around 80 per cent as it may be ‘partly cloudy’ as evening falls.

What happens if match is washed out?

Though there are very less chances, but in case if rains wash off the match both teams will share a point each. One additional point will lead India to the top of the table, but it will also reduce India's chances of making the semifinal. To secure a berth in the semifinals, India will have to beat Australia on 24 June while playing for the third Super 8 match.

If case India lose to Australia and Bangladesh beat Afghanistan in their Super 8 clash, India won't make it to the semi-final.

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar.

