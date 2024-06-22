India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup: What if IND vs BAN Super 8 match is washed out due to rain?
According to Accuweather, there are high chances of thunderstorms between 10 and 11 AM (Local time – 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm IST), with the probability of rain being between 46 and 51 percent.
Rohit Sharma-led India will face Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh for the second Super match in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda's Saint George on 22 June.