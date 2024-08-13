India vs Bangladesh T20I: 6 October opening match venue shifted from Dharamsala to Gwalior. Here’s why

The opening T20I between India and Bangladesh has been moved from Dharamsala to Gwalior due to ongoing renovations. This adjustment highlights the BCCI's logistical efforts to provide a smooth experience for fans and players.

Livemint
Published13 Aug 2024, 09:34 PM IST
Pallekele: India's Suryakumar Yadav in action during the first T20 International cricket match of a series between India and Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Pallekele, Saturday, July 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI07_27_2024_000523A)
Pallekele: India’s Suryakumar Yadav in action during the first T20 International cricket match of a series between India and Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Pallekele, Saturday, July 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI07_27_2024_000523A)(PTI)

India versus Bangladesh T20I revised schedule: In a recent update, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a venue change for the upcoming T20 International series. The opening T20I between India and Bangladesh, originally scheduled for October 6, 2024, in Dharamsala, will now take place in Gwalior.

This adjustment was made due to ongoing renovation work by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association at the Dharamsala stadium.

"The first T20I between India and Bangladesh, initially set to be held in Dharamsala on 6th October 2024, will now take place in Gwalior owing to upgrades and renovation work being carried out by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in the dressing rooms," the BCCI stated in a media release.

The match in Gwalior will be hosted at the new Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, marking its debut as an international venue. This will be the first international fixture held in Gwalior since the historic India-South Africa ODI in 2010, where Sachin Tendulkar made history as the first male cricketer to score a double century in ODIs.

In addition to the venue change for the India-Bangladesh series, the BCCI has also agreed to swap the venues for the first and second T20 Internationals against England scheduled for January 2025. Chennai, initially set to host the first T20I, will now host the second match. Kolkata will take over as the venue for the opening T20I, which was previously scheduled to be held in Chennai.

"The dates for the first T20I (22nd January 2025) and the second T20I (25th January 2025) remain the same," the BCCI confirmed. This swap was necessitated by a request from Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) due to their prior Republic Day commitments and obligations.

These changes reflect the BCCI's ongoing efforts to accommodate logistical requirements and ensure a smooth experience for fans and players alike.

Key Takeaways
  • The opening T20I between India and Bangladesh on October 6, 2024, has been moved from Dharamsala to Gwalior due to renovations.
  • The match in Gwalior will be held at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, making its debut as an international venue.
  • The BCCI also swapped venues for the first and second T20Is against England scheduled for January 2025, reflecting their flexibility and logistical planning.

First Published:13 Aug 2024, 09:34 PM IST
      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,196.001,000.00
      Chennai
      71,637.00-325.00
      Delhi
      71,218.00-465.00
      Kolkata
      71,987.00234.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

