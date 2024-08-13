The opening T20I between India and Bangladesh has been moved from Dharamsala to Gwalior due to ongoing renovations. This adjustment highlights the BCCI's logistical efforts to provide a smooth experience for fans and players.

India versus Bangladesh T20I revised schedule: In a recent update, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a venue change for the upcoming T20 International series. The opening T20I between India and Bangladesh, originally scheduled for October 6, 2024, in Dharamsala, will now take place in Gwalior.

"The first T20I between India and Bangladesh, initially set to be held in Dharamsala on 6th October 2024, will now take place in Gwalior owing to upgrades and renovation work being carried out by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in the dressing rooms," the BCCI stated in a media release.

The match in Gwalior will be hosted at the new Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, marking its debut as an international venue. This will be the first international fixture held in Gwalior since the historic India-South Africa ODI in 2010, where Sachin Tendulkar made history as the first male cricketer to score a double century in ODIs.

In addition to the venue change for the India-Bangladesh series, the BCCI has also agreed to swap the venues for the first and second T20 Internationals against England scheduled for January 2025. Chennai, initially set to host the first T20I, will now host the second match. Kolkata will take over as the venue for the opening T20I, which was previously scheduled to be held in Chennai.

"The dates for the first T20I (22nd January 2025) and the second T20I (25th January 2025) remain the same," the BCCI confirmed. This swap was necessitated by a request from Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) due to their prior Republic Day commitments and obligations.