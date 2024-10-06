India vs Bangladesh T20I: Second match to be held in Delhi next week — When and where to watch

India comfortably defeated Bangladesh in the first T20I of their three-match series. The next match is on October 9 in Delhi, with the final game on October 12 in Hyderabad. Suryakumar Yadav is leading the Men in Blue.

Livemint
Published6 Oct 2024, 10:39 PM IST
Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the first T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh in Gwalior
Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the first T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh in Gwalior(PTI)

India beat Bangladesh by a comfortable margin during the first T20I of the three-match series on Sunday. The second match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 9. The team led by Najmul Hossain Shanto comes into the T20 matches on the back of a 2-0 loss in the Test series against India.

The second match will commence at 7:00 pm in New Delhi next week with the third slated for an identical time slot in Hyderabad on October 12.

The Sports18 Network has secured the rights to broadcast the three-match series between India and Bangladesh across the country. Indian fans can catch the live streaming of the upcoming match in Delhi on the Disney+ Hotstar channels.

Also Read | India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I LIVE Score: India to beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets

Right-hand batter Suryakumar Yadav continues to lead the Men in Blue in the shortest format of the game with Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, and Shivam Dube included in the 15-member squad as the all-rounders. Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma have been picked as the wicketkeeper-batters. Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakaravarthy were picked as the spinners of the team while Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Mayank Yadav were added as seamers. Meanwhile young left-hand opener Abhishek Sharma returned to the squad after being dropped from the Sri Lanka T20Is. The players who will accompany with him in the tour also include Riyan Parag and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

India T20I Squad
Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh T20I Squad
Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:6 Oct 2024, 10:39 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIndia vs Bangladesh T20I: Second match to be held in Delhi next week — When and where to watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

    301.65
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -20.5 (-6.36%)

    Kfin Technologies share price

    1,015.00
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -63.85 (-5.92%)

    Godrej Properties share price

    2,897.70
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -170.55 (-5.56%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    963.45
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -52.75 (-5.19%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,685.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,691.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,843.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,695.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.