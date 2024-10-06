India comfortably defeated Bangladesh in the first T20I of their three-match series. The next match is on October 9 in Delhi, with the final game on October 12 in Hyderabad. Suryakumar Yadav is leading the Men in Blue.

India beat Bangladesh by a comfortable margin during the first T20I of the three-match series on Sunday. The second match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 9. The team led by Najmul Hossain Shanto comes into the T20 matches on the back of a 2-0 loss in the Test series against India.

The second match will commence at 7:00 pm in New Delhi next week with the third slated for an identical time slot in Hyderabad on October 12.

The Sports18 Network has secured the rights to broadcast the three-match series between India and Bangladesh across the country. Indian fans can catch the live streaming of the upcoming match in Delhi on the Disney+ Hotstar channels.

Right-hand batter Suryakumar Yadav continues to lead the Men in Blue in the shortest format of the game with Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, and Shivam Dube included in the 15-member squad as the all-rounders. Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma have been picked as the wicketkeeper-batters. Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakaravarthy were picked as the spinners of the team while Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Mayank Yadav were added as seamers. Meanwhile young left-hand opener Abhishek Sharma returned to the squad after being dropped from the Sri Lanka T20Is. The players who will accompany with him in the tour also include Riyan Parag and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

India T20I SquadSuryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh T20I SquadNajmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan. (ANI)