India vs Bangladesh U-19 Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Final: When and where to watch LIVE, squads and more

India and Bangladesh will meet in the final of the Women's U-19 Asia Cup at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur today. India are unbeaten in the tournament so far, while Sumaiya Akter's Bangladesh have lost only one match in the tournament, that against India in the Suepr 8 stage.

Niki Prasad's India kicked off their campaign with a commanding 9-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan. While their next match against Nepal was washed out due to rain, they defeated Bangladesh in their next match, following that up with a 4-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the Super 4 clash.

Advertisement

Apart from the loss to India in the Super 8 stage, Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka and Malayasia in the Super 8 stage and beat Nepal in the Super 4 to book their place in the penultimate clash.

Mosamatt Eva is the highest run scorer for Bangladesh with 69 runs from four matches at an average of 17.25 and a strike rate of 92. In terms of bowling, Akter Nishi has been the most successful for Bangladesh with 7 wickets in the tournament so far at an economy rate of 3.61.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Gongadi Trisha has been the highest run-scorer for India (2nd highest overall) with 107 runs in the four matches, at an excellent average of 53.50 and a strike rate of almost 126. Left-arm spinner Aayushi Shukla, meanwhile, is the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 7 scalps at an economy rate of just 2.84.

When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh Women's U-19 Asia Cup 2024 Final Live? The final of India vs Bangladesh U-19 World Cup can be live-streamed via the Sony Liv app. The match will also be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network from 7am today, with the toss taking place at 6.30am.

Advertisement

India and Bangladesh Women's U-19 Asia Cup squad: India squad: Niki Prasad (captain), Sanika Chalke, G Trisha, Kamalini G (wk), Bhavika Ahire (wk), Ishawari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Nandhana S.

Bangladesh squad: Sumaiya Akter (captain), Afia Ashima Era, Mst Eva, Fahomida Choya, Habiba Islam Pinky, Juairiya Ferdous, Fariya Akter, Farjana Easmin, Anisa Akter Soba, Sumaiya Akther Suborna, Nishita Akter Nishi, Arvin Tani, Jannatul Maoua, Sadia Akter, Maharun Nesa