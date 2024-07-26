Harmanpreet Kaur-led team India will face off against Bangladesh for the semi-final of the Women's Asia Cup. The winners of this match will move on to the finals, while it will be the end of the tournament for the losers.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will look to continue their winning ways as they enter the knockout stages of the tournament today. The ‘Women in Blue’ will take on the Nigar Sultana-led Bangladesh at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium today for a place in the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply India have been in great form in the tournament so far, winning all three of their matches against Pakistan, UAE, and Nepal, respectively. The star-studded Indian team definitely have an edge over their opponent and start as overwhelming favourites, even though Bangladesh, on select days, can be tough side to beat.

A lot of the responsibility will fall on opener Shafali Verma, who has been the pick of the Indian batters in the tournament (second highest scorer overall), scoring 158 runs in the three games she has played so far. Meanwhile, Shafali will also want her opening partner, Smriti Mandhana, to fire on all cylinders and put pressure on the Bangladesh Tigers from the outset. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When will India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Women's semi-final be played? The India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup semi-final will be played today, July 26, at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla from 2 pm onwards.

Where to watch India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup semi-final match? The India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup semi-final will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network. The crucial clash will also be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India and Bangladesh squads: Teams: India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorifa Khatun, Ritu Moni, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sultana Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Ishma Tanjim, Rabeya Khan, Rumana Ahmed, Marufa Akter, Sabikun Nahar Jesmin.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!