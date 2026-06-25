IND VS BAN, Women's T20 World Cup LIVE: India eye crucial win against Bangladesh

IND VS BAN, Women's T20 World Cup LIVE: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India will look to return to winning ways when they take on Bangladesh in their fourth group stage match of the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup at Manchester's Old Trafford on Thursday.

The Women in Blue began their campaign with dominant wins over Pakistan and Netherlands, but then went down to South Africa by six wickets in their third game. India remain heavily dependant on a strong top-order that features Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, but it will be equally pivotal that the middle-order batters too step up when needed the most.

With the pitch at Old Trafford offering assistance to the spinners to some extent as well, the likes of Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav will come in handy.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are coming on the back of a 23-run win over Pakistan in their last match.

The Tigresses have a spin attack of their own. Sanjida Aker Meghla, in particular, has been impressive, having taken seven wickets from her last three matches. She, along with fellow spinner Nahida Akter, were the pick of the bowlers against Pakistan. While Sanjida registered figures of 3/21, Nahida ended with figures of 3/18.

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head

India enjoy a dominant record over Bangladesh in women's T20Is. In 19 T20Is these two teams have locked horns so far, India have won 18 with Bangladesh winning just one. In Women's T20I World Cups, India hold a 4-0 win-loss record against Bangladesh.

India vs Bangladesh probable playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh.

Bangladesh: Dilara Akter (Wicketkeeper), Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (Captain), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Trisna.