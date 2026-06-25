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IND VS BAN, Women's T20 World Cup LIVE: India eye crucial win against Bangladesh

IND VS BAN, Women's T20 World Cup LIVE: India have played three matches in the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup so far, having won two and lost one. The Women in Blue are in second place with four points from three matches. The India vs Bangladesh clash will start at 7 pm IST.

PN Vishnu
Published25 Jun 2026, 05:30:54 PM IST
India will look to return to winning ways in their Women's T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh.
India will look to return to winning ways in their Women's T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh. (AP)

IND VS BAN, Women's T20 World Cup LIVE: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India will look to return to winning ways when they take on Bangladesh in their fourth group stage match of the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup at Manchester's Old Trafford on Thursday.

The Women in Blue began their campaign with dominant wins over Pakistan and Netherlands, but then went down to South Africa by six wickets in their third game. India remain heavily dependant on a strong top-order that features Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, but it will be equally pivotal that the middle-order batters too step up when needed the most.

With the pitch at Old Trafford offering assistance to the spinners to some extent as well, the likes of Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav will come in handy.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are coming on the back of a 23-run win over Pakistan in their last match.

The Tigresses have a spin attack of their own. Sanjida Aker Meghla, in particular, has been impressive, having taken seven wickets from her last three matches. She, along with fellow spinner Nahida Akter, were the pick of the bowlers against Pakistan. While Sanjida registered figures of 3/21, Nahida ended with figures of 3/18.

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head

India enjoy a dominant record over Bangladesh in women's T20Is. In 19 T20Is these two teams have locked horns so far, India have won 18 with Bangladesh winning just one. In Women's T20I World Cups, India hold a 4-0 win-loss record against Bangladesh.

India vs Bangladesh probable playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh.

Bangladesh: Dilara Akter (Wicketkeeper), Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (Captain), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Trisna.

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25 Jun 2026, 05:30:57 PM IST

IND W VS BAN W LIVE Score: How to watch the India vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup match?

Cricket fans in India can watch the India vs Bangladesh Women's T2- World Cup match on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming will also be available on JioHotstar.

25 Jun 2026, 05:30:57 PM IST

IND W VS BAN W LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh that will take place at Old Trafford, Manchester. India, who won their first two matches, are coming on the back of a loss to South Africa. The match will start at 7 pm IST. Stay tuned for more updates.

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