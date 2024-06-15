India vs Canada Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma-led Team India is all set to play its last league game of the T20 World Cup 2024, which remains clouded by the flash floods which struck Florida a few days ago. Today's match at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Florida is inconsequential for both teams as India has already qualified for the Super 8 stage, while Canada is already out of the marquee tournament.
The weather of Florida remains dicey and even though the rains have stopped, the threat over India vs Canada match continues. Yesterday, USA vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match was washed out due to wet conditions at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, which proved to be a major setback for Pakistan as they are eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2024.
India vs Canada pitch report
In contrast to New York, Florida's pitch is known for being favorable to batters. This venue has hosted numerous high-scoring, exciting matches. The toss-winning captain will look to bowl first on this pitch as have a target in mind to chase always help in such conditions. The cricket fans will hope that the rain gods doesn't ruin the game for them as the drainage system of Florida stadium are not equipped to handle much rain.
India vs Canada head to head
Like USA, this is the first time India and Canada are going against each other at the international level and IND will look forward to a strong start.
Catch India vs Canada Live Score Updates here
India vs Canada Live Score: Well, the weather in Florida seems better than yesterday, but the clouds continue to hover. The chances of rains during match hours is less, but nothing can't be said for sure.
India vs Canada Live Score: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Kaleem Sana, Dillon Heyliger, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon, Rayyan Pathan, Nikhil Dutta, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Dilpreet Bajwa
India vs Canada Live Score: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
India vs Canada Live Score: Welcome to the live-coverage of India vs Canada match which is all set to be played at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Florida. The match is just a formality as India has already qualified for the Super 8 stage while Canada is out of the T20 World Cup 2024.