India vs Canada: Will Rohit Sharma drop Virat Kohli in IND vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 match?
India face Canada in a T20 match in Florida amid extreme weather conditions. The outcome will not affect India's Super 8 qualification, but it is crucial for Virat Kohli to find form. But, will Rohit Sharma decide to rest him and give a chance to someone else
India will take on Canada on June 15 at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Florida. However, extreme weather conditions threaten the game. Things got even more disappointing for cricket fans due to flash flood warnings