India will take on Canada on June 15 at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Florida. However, extreme weather conditions threaten the game. Things got even more disappointing for cricket fans due to flash flood warnings

The USA vs Scotland match at the same venue got abandoned due to rain. Now that India have already qualified from Group A for the Super 8 stage in the tournament, the outcome of the game won’t matter much for Rohit Sharma’s boys.

However, this match may mean more to the Men in Blue than just the outcome. Virat Kohli, a typical number 3 who is opening for India in this tournament, has not managed to find their form in this tournament so far. He scored 1 off 5 against Ireland and 4 off 3 against Pakistan. He was out on a Golden Duck against the United States.

This match will allow him to find his form before the Super 8. India have played all 3 matches so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The pitch over there did not allow high-scoring matches. In fact, India’s highest score at the T20 World Cup 2024 so far is 119/10 against Pakistan. Virat’s lack of runs hasn’t hurt India a lot.

However, pitches in the West Indies are likely to offer more assistance to batters. That is why India need Virat Kohli to get back to form. On the other hand, India may try Sanju Samson and Kuldeep Yadav, who haven’t got a chance to play yet. Ravindra Jadeja hasn’t been effective so far. Kuldeep, who was in decent form during IPL 2024, may be eager to play.

After all, a player like Virat Kohli may not need match practice to get back to form. If India decide to drop Kohli, Sanju Samson is likely to be in even though there is another opener waiting on the bench: Yashasvi Jaiswal.

This will be Canada’s first-ever T20I cricket match against India; there are plenty of India-Pakistan cricketers in the team.

Their captain is Saad Bin Zafar, who has Pakistani origins. The Canadian team also includes some Indian-born cricketers, such as Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh and Shreyas Movva. Other Pakistan-born cricketers in the team include Kaleem Sana and Junaid Siddiqui.

Nevertheless, the big question is whether a match is possible. Forecasts of scattered thunderstorms throughout the day don’t look promising.

India vs Canada T20 World Cup match: When and how to watch

Star Sports Network will show the T20 World Cup 2024, including the India vs Canada match. You can watch it with English commentary on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels. For Hindi commentary, tune into Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels.

Those who want to watch the live stream of the cricket match online can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The India vs Canada T20I match on June 15 will start at 8 PM (India time).

