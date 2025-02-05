Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will return to the Indian fold after a month-long break when the Men in Blue take on England in the first ODI against England in Nagpur on Thursday. India will play a three-match ODI series which will fine tune their preparations for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, starting later this month.

In th ODIs against England, the focus of the Indian team management will get their combinations right ahead of the big event. While the batting order looks set, the only headache for the Indian think tank is the wicketkeeper's slot with both KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant in the mix.

Notably, KL Rahul has been India's mainstay at no.5 in ODIs and managed both batting and wicketkeeping decently in the ODI World Cup in 2023. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant played just three ODIs since his return to international cricket post car accident.

Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are the two all-rounders in the side. The real challenge for India will be to get the bowling combination right. With no Jasprit Bumrah in the side Mohammed Shami will lead the pace attack, along with Arshdeep Singh.

Kuldeep Yadav also returned to the side after injury while the BCCI also named mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy into the squad in a late addition. For England, Joe Root is the only addition to the T20I squad while Jamie Smith will miss the first two ODIs due to a calf issue.

Also Read | Varun Chakaravarthy gets India call-up for ODI series against England

India vs England 1st ODI match details The India vs England first ODI will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on February 6 (Thursday). The IND vs ENG 1st ODI starts at 1:30 PM IST.

India vs England 1st ODI live streaming details Star Sports are the official broadcasters of India vs England ODI series. The India vs England first ODI will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of India vs England 1st ODI will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

India vs England 1st ODI predicted playing XIs India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul/Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar/Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England : Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (WK), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (C), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overston, Brydon Carse,Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

India vs England ODI squads India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.