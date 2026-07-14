IND vs ENG Live Score, 1st ODI: England opt to bat; Jasprit Bumrah returns to Indian 50-over side after three years

England national cricket team vs India national cricket team scorecard: Having lost the T20I series, India will start afresh under captain Shubman Gill in the three-match ODI series, which starts on Tuesday in Birmingham with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the mix. With the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind, the ODI series will serve as a perfect preparation for the global showpiece for both India and England.

Besides Rohit and Virat, the major boost for India will be the inclusion of Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul. India are coming into this ODI series on the back of 3-0 whitewash of Afghanistan at home last month. Meanwhile, England, coming on the back of the 4-0 T20I series win, have already announced their playing XI a day before the game.

How to watch India vs England 1st ODI on TV?

The India vs England 1st ODI will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels from 3:30 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs England 1st ODI will be available on JioStar app and website on a subscription basis. The toss for India vs England 1st ODI will take place at 3 PM IST.

India vs England 1st ODI playing XIs

England: Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna