IND vs ENG Live Score, 1st ODI: England opt to bat; Jasprit Bumrah returns to Indian 50-over side after three years

England national cricket team vs India national cricket team scorecard: Having lost the T20I series, India will start afresh under captain Shubman Gill in the three-match ODI series, which starts on Tuesday in Birmingham with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the mix. With the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind, the ODI series will serve as a perfect preparation for the global showpiece for both India and England.
Besides Rohit and Virat, the major boost for India will be the inclusion of Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul. India are coming into this ODI series on the back of 3-0 whitewash of Afghanistan at home last month. Meanwhile, England, coming on the back of the 4-0 T20I series win, have already announced their playing XI a day before the game.
The India vs England 1st ODI will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels from 3:30 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs England 1st ODI will be available on JioStar app and website on a subscription basis. The toss for India vs England 1st ODI will take place at 3 PM IST.
England: Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna
Shubman Gill - [On losing the toss and bowling first] Actually, we're looking to bowl first. [On India's preparation after the T20Is] Well, I think most of the boys have been playing the T20s and the rest of the boys we got a bit of rest, I had a bit of training. Got here a couple of days before, so we were practicing. So the environment, the vibe has been really good. [On the importance of the series with the 2027 World Cup in mind] Important series for us, the conditions that we're going to get here would be a little bit more similar to South Africa as compared to where most of the time we play in India. So in that context, the combination, what kind of different combination we can try and some of the players, who haven't had that much experience in this format especially, would get some game time. So it will be really good for us. [On the return of the senior players] Yeah, definitely most of the seniors are back. We have got Virat Bhai, Rohit Bhai, KL and Boom back to the squad. So the experience is going to be massive for us. [On leading India again in England] Yeah, very excited for the series, have some really good memories in this venue particularly. So hopefully we're going to add into that. [On the playing XI] So apart from the usual, we have got four seamers, with Dube and then we've got two spinners, Axar and Washi.
Harry Brook - We will have a bat today. Looks like a good surface, don't know what will happen, but fancy our chances to bat well and hopefully see some spin in the second innings. Assess the conditions as quickly as possible. Having similar players in T20Is and ODIs brings a sense of confidence for the captain and the players. We have struggled over the last couple of years, but we can turn the page and we've the side for that. We've gone with two spinners and three seamers.
Time for the toss. India's Shubman Gill and England Harry Brook are in the middle. England opt to bat after Brook wins toss.
For the unknown, Prince Yadav has replaced Harshit Rana in the ODI squad against England. “Rana reported a sudden onset of discomfort in his right hamstring during the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge. Subsequent scans revealed a Grade 1 hamstring injury. He has been ruled out of the forthcoming ODI series against England and will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) for further assessment and management,” BCCI said in a statement.
For the unknown, Jasprit Bumrah is returning to the Indian ODI side for the first time since 2023. The Gujarat pacer last played an ODI for India during the final of the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad where the Men in Blue lost the final to Australia.
As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, India have the upper hand against England in the last 10 years. In the past decade, India have 11 wins as compared to six losses against the Englishmen. In Birmingham too, India have a good record, winning three and losing two. However, England are unbeaten in the last three games at this venue. Can India get their first win today on the tour?
India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah
England have already announced their playing XI a day before.
England: Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid
The India vs England 1st ODI will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels from 3:30 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs England 1st ODI will be available on JioStar app and website on a subscription basis. The toss for India vs England 1st ODI will take place at 3 PM IST.
In the ODIs, it's a different ball game all-together. The major boost for India will be return of Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in the mix. With the ODI World Cup in 2027 in mind, the series is a perfect preparation ahead of the global showpiece.
India are coming into this ODI series on the back of an winless seven games in the shortest format under new T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer. The reigning world champions lost to Ireland 0-2 before losing all the games against England in a five-match series. The first T20I against England was abandoned in Durham due to rain.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs England first ODI from Birmingham.