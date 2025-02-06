India vs England 1st ODI prediction: Who’ll win today’s IND vs ENG cricket match in Nagpur?

The 1st ODI cricket match of the 3-match series between India and England will take place on February 6 at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, also known as Jamtha Stadium, in Nagpur.

So far, Jamtha Stadium has hosted 9 ODIs, with the last ODI match played between India and Australia in 2019. India have played 6 ODIs in this venue and won 4 of those.

The pitch is expected to be good for batting, but spinners will have a role to play as the match progresses.

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been struggling with their Test cricket form. However, when it comes to ODIs, it’s a different story.

In 2024, Rohit played only 3 ODIs and scored 157 runs. In 2023, he played 27 ODIs and scored 1,169 runs, including 2 centuries.

Virat Kohli’s 2024 was poor as he scored just 58 runs in 3 ODIs. In 2023, he scored 1,200 runs in 27 matches with 6 centuries.

IND vs ENG: Head-to-head records India have played 107 ODI matches against England so far. The records are in favour of the Men in Blue. India have won 58 times while England have won 44.

These two teams had their last ODI encounter in October 2023.India set a target of 230 in 50 overs. England were bundled out for 129 and lost the match by 100 runs. Rohit Sharma won the Player of the Match for his 101-ball 87.

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: How to watch Online viewers can visit Disney+ Hotstar, which will live-stream the India vs England 1st ODI match from Nagpur.

Cricket fans who want to watch it on TV can tune into the Star Sports Network. The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Tamil. The match starts at 1:30 PM.

IND vs ENG 1st ODI Prediction As per CricTracker, the team batting first will win the match. OneCricket predicts the team bowling first will have an advantage. We believe England will start with a win in the ODI series.