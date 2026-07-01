IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in focus even as Shreyas Iyer seeks first win as Indian captain

IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's eagerly-awaited debut and the thoroughly exposed batting frailties on challenging wickets dominate the discourse on India as they take on England in a five-match T20I series, the first of which will be played on Wednesday.

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has said that Sooryavanshi will have to "go through the process and bide his time" like any other cricketer to get a place in the eleven. At the same time, he had no hesitation in declaring that the 15-year-old swashbuckler seems ready for the grind.

But it remains to be seen whether the management will hold firm on its resolve that Sooryavanshi must follow the process amid the growing clamour to blood the explosive hitter. On the other hand England have their tactics drawn up for Sooryavanshi provided he plays.

"We've got our tactics and hopefully they work," Brook said on the eve of the opening match when asked about the possibility of facing Sooryavanshi. There's been a lot of digging behind the scenes to see what we can do to try and stop them from playing their best cricket," said England's Harry Brook.

Where to watch India vs England 1st T20I?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the India vs England 2026 T20I series. The India vs England 1st T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 10 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs England 1st T20I will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs England 1st T20I probable XIs

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy