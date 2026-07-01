IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's wait continues, India opt to bat after Shreyas Iyer wins toss

IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live Score: India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat against England in the first game of their five-match T20I series in Durham on Wednesday. Spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi returned to the playing eleven for India but young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remained on the sidelines.

England had announced their playing eleven on the eve of the match.

Where to watch India vs England 1st T20I?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the India vs England 2026 T20I series. The India vs England 1st T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 10 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs England 1st T20I will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs England 1st T20I playing XIs

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood

India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy