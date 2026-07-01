IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's wait continues, India opt to bat after Shreyas Iyer wins toss

IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live Score: India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat against England in the first game of their five-match T20I series in Durham on Wednesday. Spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi returned to the playing eleven for India but young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remained on the sidelines.
England had announced their playing eleven on the eve of the match.
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the India vs England 2026 T20I series. The India vs England 1st T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 10 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs England 1st T20I will be available on JioStar app and website.
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood
India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
Harry Brook | England captain: Would've had a bowl, happy with that result. Looks like a good wicket. Mood's really good, looking forward to get this series started. It's just part of cricket, have to get ready for the next series quickly. Lot of experienced players (in the squad). The likes of Jos Buttler, Phil Salt and Sam Curran to lean on when I need some help.
Shreyas Iyer | India captain: We'll bat first. It's a great opportunity for us. My second series as a captain, pretty much excited. Got what we wanted, had a session of practice to acclimatize yesterday. It's fine (the mood in the dressing room). Ireland series is history. Pretty decent amount of grass on the wicket. Can't predict how it's going to play, but definitely the intent is going to be high. Going with three spinners.
It's time for the toss. Ravi Shastri is with the two captains - Shreyas Iyer for India and Harry Brook for England. India have won the toss and Iyer opts to bat first.
The last time Riverside Ground hosted men's T20I was in June 2025. England had successfully defended 188 against West Indies. However, things have changed a bit this year as Yorkshire's 151 against Durham in a T20 Blast encounter was the highest score at this venue. In the same game, Durham were all out for 93. There is a bit of forecast of rain and its cloudy at the moment. Don't be surprised if rain plays spoilsport.
The good news for India is the return of Varun Chakravarathy, who missed the Ireland series due to his fitness. Meanwhile, England will not play Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue today. Luke Wood and Saqib Mahmood is very likely to get theur chances.
England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
India have replaced Suryavkumar Yadav with Shreyas Iyer as the new Indian T20I captain. However, the Iyer era didn't start as he would have expected. Can India get to first win under Iyer?
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the India vs England 2026 T20I series. The India vs England 1st T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 10 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs England 1st T20I will be available on JioStar app and website.
The twin failure of Sanju Samson against Ireland offers them a perfect excuse to bench the opener and pair Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with Abhishek Sharma, who could be saved by that 20-ball 49 in the first T20I at Belfast. It could end up being the move that gives the visitors a strong start against England in the five-match series.
Ishan Kishan also did not cover himself in glory during the two-match series against Ireland and was dismissed for 1, 12. But the likely picture is that Sooryavanshi won't make his debut today as said by Shreyas Iyer who said that the 15-year-old will have to wait for his turn.
India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has said that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have to "go through the process and bide his time" like any other cricketer to get a place in the eleven. At the same time, he had no hesitation in declaring that the 15-year-old swashbuckler seems ready for the grind. But it remains to be seen whether the management will hold firm on its resolve that Sooryavanshi must follow the process amid the growing clamour to blood the explosive hitter.
India are coming into this series on the back of a 0-2 whitewash against Ireland. It was the first time the Indian team lost to Ireland in any format in a series. The whole batting group failed in both the games. However, the buzz is obviously around the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first T20I between India and England in Durham.