India vs England 1st T20I Live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG today, TV channel, squads and more

Shreyas Iyer-led India will look to return to winning ways when they take on England in the first of five T20Is, which will be played in Chester-Le-Street on Wednesday.

India endured a disappointing first T20I series under Shreyas Iyer as captain, going down 0-2 to Ireland in the two-match series recently. It was India's batting that disappointed them more across the two T20Is as they failed to chase down the target on both occasions.

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In the first T20I, India were bowled out for 148 in 18.5 overs while looking to chase down a target of 183. In the second T20I, India suffered a top-order collapse before Tilak Varma revived them with a 46-ball 55 while looking to chase down a target of 155. However, India fell just one run short after they were restricted to 153/9.

England, meanwhile, will be led by Harry Brook, who has been their limited-overs skipper since April 2025.

Also Read | India assistant coach explains why Vaibhav didn't make his T20I debut vs Ireland

India vs England 1st T20I: Who is probable playing XI? For India, Sooryavanshi might have to sit out at least one more game, which means the visitors could go in with their regular opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson.

India predicted playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

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England have already announced their playing XI for the first T20I against India.

England playing XI (confirmed): Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood.

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India vs England full squads India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

England: Harry Brook (C), Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Tom Banton, Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell, James Coles, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood, Sonny Baker.

What is pitch report for Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street? According to Cricbuzz, the average first innings score in T20Is at Chester-le-Street is just 138 runs, which means that the bowlers will receive some kind of backing.

The pitch is likely to favour pacers more than spinners. Teams batting first have won just three out of eight T20Is at Chester-le-Street, whereas teams chasing have won five matches.

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What is Chester-le-Street weather report? According to AccuWeather.com, a couple of brief showers could be expected in Durham’s Chester-le-Street on Wednesday.

There is an 80 % chance of rain during the day. While there is a 40% chance of rain at 5 pm local time, when the toss is scheduled to take place, that drops below 40% over the next couple of hours.

What is India vs England head-to-head in T20Is?

Matches India won England won No result 30 18 12 0

The last time India and England played was in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai on 5 March. Sanju Samson top-scored with a knock of 89 to help India clinch a seven-wicket win.

The last time India and England locked horns in a T20I series was in India in January 2025. The Men in Blue won that series 4-1.

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What are 5 talking points before IND vs ENG 1st T20I? India look for first win under captain Shreyas Iyer: The Men in Blue will be heavily favoured to put up a fight against England, and get that first win for the Shreyas Iyer-led side.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut: While Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may not make his senior India debut right away, yes, he is very much in line to make his debut later on in the series.

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First major home assignment for Harry Brook: Harry Brook took over as England's limited-overs skipper in April 2025, but this will be his first major home assignment.

New-look Indian set-up under Shreyas Iyer: India are donning a new-look side under Shreyas Iyer. This series will be a good chance for youngsters like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Suryansh Shedge to steal the limelight.

Home advantage for England: England have played 105 T20Is at home and have won 57 of those matches, while losing 42 matches. Six matches have ended in no results.

What happened in India's previous T20I series? India suffered a 0-2 loss to Ireland in their previous T20I series that took place in Belfast. In the first match on 26 June, India won the toss and opted to field first. They restricted Ireland to 51/4 in the eighth over, but the hosts went on to post a total of 182/9.

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In reply, a majority of the Indian batters failed to convert into a big score, barring Abhishek Sharma, who scored a 20-ball 49. India were bowled out for just 148.

In the second T20I on 28 June, India won the toss and opted to field once again. The bowlers, led by Prince Yadav (3/22), did their job well, but it was their batters who let them down again after the visitors were restricted to 153/9.

In the upcoming T20I series against England, India will not only look to clinch their first series win under Shreyas Iyer but also set an early momentum as the Men in Blue look towards the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the T20 World Cup.