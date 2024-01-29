India vs England 1st Test: ICC reprimands Jasprit Bumrah for 'inappropriate physical contact' with Ollie Pope
In an official release, the world cricket body said that Jasprit Bumrah has been given an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct
As if India's heartbreaking loss to England was not enough, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to reprimand India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah for inappropriate physical contact with England batter Ollie Pope. In an official release, the world cricket body said that Jasprit Bumrah has been given an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for an incident on the fourth day of India's first Test against England in Hyderabad.