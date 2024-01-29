As if India's heartbreaking loss to England was not enough, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to reprimand India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah for inappropriate physical contact with England batter Ollie Pope. In an official release, the world cricket body said that Jasprit Bumrah has been given an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for an incident on the fourth day of India's first Test against England in Hyderabad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident occurred in the 81st over of England's second innings when Jasprit Bumrah deliberately stepped in Ollie Pope's way as he went for a run, leading to inappropriate physical contact, the ICC said.

The ICC's action came on the basis of charges leveled by on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth umpire Rohan Pandit. Jasprit Bumrah pleaded guilty to the offense and has accepted the sanction levied upon him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct? The pacer was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match."

This was a Level 1 breach, which usually carries a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

The ICC said that since this was Jasprit Bumrah's first offense in 24 months, one demerit point has been added to his record. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs England Ben Stokes-led England on Sunday staged a wonderful comeback to defeat India by 28 runs. The hosts dominated the game in the first two days, but as England players turned to their strategic 'bazball' mode, India started losing its grip over the match.

India's skipper Rohit Sharma expressed his disappointment over the performance of the Indian squad but sounded hopeful about the upcoming matches in the 5-match Test series.

“We didn't bat well enough to get to that score. I wanted them (Siraj and Bumrah) to take the game to the fifth day. (With) 20-30 runs, anything is possible. The lower order actually fought really well there and showed the top order that you need to fight it out. You need to show character, you need to be brave enough, which I thought we weren't. We wanted to take some chances, we didn't take chances with the bat. But that can happen. It's the first game of the series, I hope the guys can learn from that," Rohit said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

