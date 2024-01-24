Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is all set to face Ben Stokes-led England for the first test match on Thursday, January 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the 5-test match series, it is expected that it will be a clash of England's Bazball approach with the bat and India's quality spin bowling line-up.

Though Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum captain-coach combination have tasted plenty of success with their ultra-aggressive approach, it is highly doubtful if their approach may work against India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India Vs England 1st test match: Head-to-head Both India and England have 64 Test matches in India, where England won 14 and lost 22. But in 2012, England beat the hosts 2-1 in a four-match series in 2012.

India Vs England 1st test match: Pitch Report Known to be a batting paradise, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium's pitch is most likely to favour the batters. The team winning the toss may choose to bat first.

India Vs England 1st test match: Weather Report Looking at the weather conditions, there is no chance of rain and it will be sunny the entire 5 days in Hyderabad, according to met experts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India Vs England 1st test match: Squads India squad (for 1st two Tests): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Dhruv Jurel, Avesh Khan.

England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes(w), Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson, Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed.

India Vs England 1st test match: Where to Watch, Live Streaming details The live streaming of the India vs England 2024 Test series in India will be available on the JioCinema app as well as the website. Also, the match can be watched live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels and the test match will begin at 9:30 am IST. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

