India vs England 1st Test win prediction: Where the Leeds game is heading to on Day 4? Which team will emerge winners?

The first Test between India and England is poised for an entertaining finish after India lost three wickets in the second innings. After being bowled out for 471, the Indian fielders dropped as many as four catches to allow England reach 465, despite Jasprit Bumrah's 14th Test five-wicket haul at Headingly in Leeds.

After three days of entertaining cricket which saw as many as four centurions and one getting out on 99, the final two days are expected to be exciting with both the teams aiming for a win. Having ended Day 3 at 90/2, India lost captain Gill early on the fourth day morning to see Rishabh Pant join KL Rahul in the middle.

Where is IND vs ENG 1st Test heading to? With just a six-run lead, India need to build a substantial lead over England in the second innings, with an aim to bat the entire day. While Rahul look to convert his start to a three-figure mark, the likes of Pant, Karun Nair and Shardul Thakur would also need to contribute heavily.

With India already having a 100-run plus lead in the second innings, the Gill-led side would be aiming for at least 300 more runs to give England a target of nearly 400 and be on the safe side on the final day.

Although, the England pace attack lacked that killer instinct, the Ben Stokes-led side would want to restrict India as low as possible maybe under 300, so that they have a chance on Day 5. Stokes and Josh Tongue were the pick of England bowlers with four wickets each in first innings.

Will rain affect IND vs ENG 1st Test? Weather has already starting playing a part in the ongoing Test match. The rain halted the nearly two hours of play just before the start of England's first innings. It once again came back on the towards the end of the third day, forcing an early stumps. According to Accuweather.com, there is 55% chances of rain on Monday (June 23) and 84% chances on the final day (June 24).

Who will win India vs England 1st Test? According to Gemini AI, England hold the edge in the Test match considering their ability to chase big totals despite the match being evenly balanced. “England has a slight edge due to home advantage and their ability to chase big totals. If they can restrict India to a manageable lead and get a target in the fourth innings, their aggressive batting style could be a game-changer,” it said.