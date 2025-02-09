Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

India vs England 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE: Virat Kohli returns to Indian playing XI, will Shreyas Iyer sit out?

1 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2025, 11:41 AM IST
Koushik Paul

India vs England 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE: Virat Kohli will be returning to the Indian playing XI in Cuttack. The major question lies, who will replace the star batter. The India vs England 2nd ODI starts at 1:30 PM IST.

India vs England 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE: Virat Kohli will return to the Indian playing XI in Cuttack. (PTI)

India vs England 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE: India will get Virat Kohli boost as the star batter returns to the Indian playing XI on Sunday in Cuttack after missing the first game due to a knee injury. India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak confirmed Kohli's availability on the eve of the match. 

The biggest task lies on head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma as to who will make way for Kohli. In the first ODI, it was assumed that Yashasvi Jaiswal came in place of Kohli, but the calculations changed after Shreyas Iyer revealed that he wasn't in the playing XI until Kohli got injured.  

Will it be Jaiswal or Iyer or Axar Patel, it remains to be seen as who makes way for Kohli. With just two more ODIs to go before the Champions Trophy, the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy could also get a look-in. 

England, in all probability are expected to field the same line-up. 

India vs England 2nd ODI predicted playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal/Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana/Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

England: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood/Mark Wood

09 Feb 2025, 11:41:24 AM IST

India vs England live score: Two more games before Champions Trophy

India have two more games before the Champions Trophy begins to find their combinations right. A win in Cuttack will seal the series for India. 

09 Feb 2025, 11:41:24 AM IST

India vs England live score: Who makes way for Virat Kohli?

Who will make way for Virat Kohli? Is it Shreyas Iyer or Axar Patel or Yashasvi Jaiswal? 

09 Feb 2025, 11:41:24 AM IST

India vs England live score: Virat Kohli returns in Cuttack

Virat Kohli missed the first game due to a knee injury. According to batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, Virat Kohli is fit to play in Cuttack. 

09 Feb 2025, 11:41:24 AM IST

India vs England live score: India lead the series 1-0

India have won the first ODI in Nagpur by 4 wickets with Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Shubman Gill, all scoring fifties.  

09 Feb 2025, 11:41:24 AM IST

India vs England live score: Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to the second ODI between India and England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. 

