India vs England 2nd ODI: Live streaming, match time, predicted XI, venue and pitch report

Shubman Gill-led India will look to seal the ODI series against England when the two teams lock horns in the second ODI at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday.

The Men in Blue are coming on the back of a six-wicket win over England in the first ODI that took place at Birmingham's Edgbaston. In the first ODI, England were all out for 258 after opting to bat first. Shubman Gill led from the front in India's reply, scoring 80 runs from 75 balls before retiring hurt due to cramps in his right leg.

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However, the good news is that it is nothing serious and he is fit to play the second ODI.

Also Read | What happened during IND vs ENG 1st ODI at Edgbaston yesterday?

This was India's first win on the tour, after losing the five-match T20I series against England 0-4, with one match abandoned due to rain.

India vs England 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch? Fans in India can watch the India vs England second ODI on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming of the match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

The match will start at 5.30 PM IST (1. PM local time), with the toss taking place at 5 PM IST (12.30 PM local time).

India vs England 2nd ODI Predicted Playing XI India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh/Gurnoor Brar/Prince Yadav.

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England: Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid.

Team News & Injury Updates India: Captain Shubman Gill is set to be available for the match after picking up a cramp in the first ODI. There is no word yet on Gurnoor Brar, who left the field in discomfort during the first ODI. Arshdeep Singh or Prince Yadav could replace Gurnoor.

England: Brydon Carse has returned to England's squad for the final two ODIs after recovering from injury, giving the hosts an extra pace option. England could otherwise go into the match with an unchanged playing XI.

Pitch Report: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Traditionally, Sophia Gardens has offered assistance to both seamers and batters, meaning fans can expect an intriguing battle between India's pace attack and England's top order. Fans can expect a balanced contest between bat and ball.

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Cardiff Weather Forecast According to AccuWeather, there's hardly any chance of rain in Cardiff on Thursday, with just one per cent chance of rain. The day is expected to be sunny and warm, with temperatures ranging from 28 to 30 degrees Celsius during the day, then dropping to 25 degrees Celsius at night.

Head-to-Head Record India and England have locked horns in 111 ODIs. India has won 62 of these matches, while England has won 44. Two matches have ended in ties, while three others have ended in no result.

Players to Watch Shubman Gill (India): The India captain retired hurt after a fluent 80 in the first ODI but is expected to be fit. Another big knock could help India wrap up the series.

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Joe Root (England): England's most experienced batter will be crucial in anchoring the innings as the hosts look to bounce back and keep the series alive.

Jasprit Bumrah (India): With seam-friendly conditions expected in Cardiff, Bumrah's ability to exploit the new ball could prove decisive against England's top order.

India vs England full squads India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(Captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul(wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan.

England: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook(Captain), Jos Buttler(wicketkeeper), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton, Gus Atkinson, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed.

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FAQs Where can I watch the 2nd ODI between India and England live? Fans can watch the India vs England second ODI on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming of the match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

What time does the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI start? The match will start at 5.30 PM IST (1. PM local time), with the toss taking place at 5 PM IST (12.30 PM local time).

Who will play in India's XI? Here's India's predicted XI for the second ODI against England: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh/Gurnoor Brar/Prince Yadav.

Is Shubman Gill fit for the 2nd ODI? Yes. Shubman Gill is fit to play the second ODI, despite sustaining cramps in the series opener.

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What is the weather forecast in Cardiff? There is no rain expected in Cardiff on Thursday, with the day expected to be sunny and warm.

What is the pitch report? The Sophia Gardens in Cardiff has assisted both seamers and batters, meaning that fans should witness a well-balanced match.

Where can I follow the live score? Fans can watch the match on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

When is the 3rd ODI? The third and final ODI will take place on 19 July (Sunday) at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London.