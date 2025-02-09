Rohit Sharma-led India will look to fine-tune their playing XI ahead of the second ODI against England in Bhubaneshwar on Sunday. Notably, this is the last major series for India and England before the start of the Champions Trophy and both teams will be looking to put their best foot forward ahead of the marquee tournament.

India had the upper hand over England in the last match and the preceding T20I series, but the visitors cannot be taken lightly as they boast a world-class side with the likes of Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Liam Livingstone and Harry Brook.

India vs England 2nd ODI match details The India vs England 2nd ODI will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on 9 February (Sunday). The IND vs ENG 2nd ODI starts at 1:30 PM IST.

India vs England 2nd ODI live streaming details Star Sports are the official broadcasters of India vs England ODI series. The India vs England first ODI will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of India vs England 1st ODI will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

India vs England ODI squads India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Philip Salt, Jamie Smith, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

India vs England 1st ODI Highlights: In the 1st ODI at the VCA stadium in Nagpur, India suffered a crushing 4-wicket defeat to England. With star batsman Virat Kohli injured, Yashasvi Jaiswal found a place in the Indian XI. India also opted to hand Harshit Rana his debut instead of the tried and tested Arshdeep Singh.

Rana, though expensive at the start, managed to take 3 wickets, while Mohammed Shami finally showed signs of returning to form, taking a wicket and conceding just 38 runs in his 8 overs. Ravindra Jadeja proved quite effective with his left-arm spin, taking 3 wickets for just 26 runs in his 9-over spell. In the end, the Men in Blue were able to restrict England to 248 all out.

As for the Indian batting, captain Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal opened the innings for India. But once again, the skipper couldn't get going as he was dismissed for a miserly 2. Jaiswal soon followed his skipper and caused the home team some problems.