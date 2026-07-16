IND vs ENG 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Eyes on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma as Shubman Gill's India eye series victory in Cardiff

England national cricket team vs India national cricket team scorecard: Having comfortably won the first ODI by six wickets, India will be looking to seal the series on Thursday as Shubman Gill-led side take on England in the second game in Cardiff. In Birmingham, Axar Patel did the star turn with both bat and ball. With the ball, the left-arm spinner took four wickets, before scoring an unbeaten fifty to lead the team to victory.
Shubman had retired hurt for 80 in the first game, due to a hamstring issue. The Indian think-tank would be hoping that their captain walks out for the toss fully fit. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who fell cheaply in the first game.
The India vs England 2nd ODI will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels from 5:30 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs England 2nd ODI will be available on JioStar app and website. The toss takes place at 5 PM IST.
England: Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid
India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar/Prince Yadav/Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah
The likes of Axar Patel, Shuvam Dube and Washington Sundar performed well in the first ODI. It also means that left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav will, in all likelihood, remain in the dugout.
After the Edgbaston victory, Shubman Gill indicated that the management will try different combinations according to the conditions. The Cardiff pitch often offers good bounce and carry, keeping pacers firmly in the mix. In that context, India can bring in seasoned left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh in place of Gurnoor Brar.
Brar took the wickets of Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell but conceded 61 runs in nine overs. Arshdeep can be included in the eleven if the bigwigs feel the need of more experience in the bowling line-up in a crucial match.
Shubman Gill's fitness will be a cause of concern for the Indian team. Batting on 80, Gill, who was looking forward to a hundred, had to walk off the field in palpable pain and India would hope that it was nothing more than cramps. A similar exit by Gill last year during the first Test against South Africa at Kolkata had led to hospitalisation, rendering him unavailable for the remainder of that engagement. It won't be a surprise if Gill gets himself some rest in the second game.
The injection of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma have given a big boost to the Indian team that looked clueless in the T20I series. The result was evident in the first ODI itself as the Men in Blue delivered what's required, thereby winning the game by six wickets.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second ODI between India and England.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.