IND vs ENG 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Eyes on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma as Shubman Gill's India eye series victory in Cardiff

England national cricket team vs India national cricket team scorecard: Having comfortably won the first ODI by six wickets, India will be looking to seal the series on Thursday as Shubman Gill-led side take on England in the second game in Cardiff. In Birmingham, Axar Patel did the star turn with both bat and ball. With the ball, the left-arm spinner took four wickets, before scoring an unbeaten fifty to lead the team to victory.

Shubman had retired hurt for 80 in the first game, due to a hamstring issue. The Indian think-tank would be hoping that their captain walks out for the toss fully fit. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who fell cheaply in the first game.

Where to watch IND vs ENG 2nd ODI in India?

The India vs England 2nd ODI will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels from 5:30 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs England 2nd ODI will be available on JioStar app and website. The toss takes place at 5 PM IST.

India vs England 2nd ODI probable XIs

England: Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid

India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar/Prince Yadav/Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah