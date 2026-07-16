IND vs ENG 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Eyes on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma as Shubman Gill's India eye series victory in Cardiff

England national cricket team vs India national cricket team scorecard: Having comfortably won the first ODI by six wickets, India will be looking to seal the series on Thursday as Shubman Gill-led side take on England in the second game in Cardiff. In Birmingham, Axar Patel did the star turn with both bat and ball. With the ball, the left-arm spinner took four wickets, before scoring an unbeaten fifty to lead the team to victory.
Shubman had retired hurt for 80 in the first game, due to a hamstring issue. The Indian think-tank would be hoping that their captain walks out for the toss fully fit. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who fell cheaply in the first game.
The India vs England 2nd ODI will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels from 5:30 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs England 2nd ODI will be available on JioStar app and website. The toss takes place at 5 PM IST.
England: Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid
India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar/Prince Yadav/Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah
The likes of Axar Patel, Shuvam Dube and Washington Sundar performed well in the first ODI. It also means that left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav will, in all likelihood, remain in the dugout.
After the Edgbaston victory, Shubman Gill indicated that the management will try different combinations according to the conditions. The Cardiff pitch often offers good bounce and carry, keeping pacers firmly in the mix. In that context, India can bring in seasoned left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh in place of Gurnoor Brar.
Brar took the wickets of Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell but conceded 61 runs in nine overs. Arshdeep can be included in the eleven if the bigwigs feel the need of more experience in the bowling line-up in a crucial match.
Shubman Gill's fitness will be a cause of concern for the Indian team. Batting on 80, Gill, who was looking forward to a hundred, had to walk off the field in palpable pain and India would hope that it was nothing more than cramps. A similar exit by Gill last year during the first Test against South Africa at Kolkata had led to hospitalisation, rendering him unavailable for the remainder of that engagement. It won't be a surprise if Gill gets himself some rest in the second game.
The injection of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma have given a big boost to the Indian team that looked clueless in the T20I series. The result was evident in the first ODI itself as the Men in Blue delivered what's required, thereby winning the game by six wickets.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second ODI between India and England.