The 2nd T20 cricket match of the 5-match series between India and England will take place on January 25 at Chennai M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. India won the 1st T20 match.

Historically, the pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium usually helps spinners due to its slow nature. India had three spinners in the 1st cricket match. While Ravi Bishnoi did not get any wickets, he conceded just 22 runs in 4 overs.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Abhishek Sharma in doubt after ankle injury

Varun Chakaravarthywas the Player of the Match with his 3/23 in 4 overs. Axar Patel also impressed with 2/22. England leg-spinner Adil Rashid was, however, thrashed as he conceded 27 runs in 2 overs.

IND vs ENG: Head-to-head records India have played 25 T20 matches against England so far. The records are slightly in favour of the Men in Blue. India have won 14 times while England have won 11.

These two teams had their last encounter on January 22. England were all out for 132 in 20 overs. India reached the target in 12.5 overs. Abhishek Sharma scored 79 off 34 balls.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20: How to watch Online viewers can visit Disney+ Hotstar which will live-stream the India vs England 2nd T20 match from Chennai.

Cricket fans who want to watch it on TV can tune into the Star Sports Network. The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Tamil. The match starts at 7 PM.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 Prediction India, defending world champions, played 26 T20I matches in 2024 and lost only twice. England, on the other hand, played 17 T20I matches in 2024 and 10 of those.

Also Read | India Vs England 1st T20I highlights: Abhishek Sharma powers India home easily

In the 1st match, the Men in Blue showed the kind of fabulous form they are in. The retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has not made any difference. Suryakumar Yadav’s boys can only fail if they suffer from complacency.