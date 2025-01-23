The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) in association with Chennai Metro Rail announced free metro services for the ticket holders of India vs England second T20I at Chepauk on January 25. India and England are playing a five-match T20I series. India have won the first game in Kolkata by seven wickets to go 1-0 up in the series.

The development from TNCA comes after a successful similar run during the IPL 2023, which was well accepted by the fans. It will ease the traffic near the Marina Beach around the Chepauk Stadium.

Meanwhile, the tickets for the India vs England 2nd T20I have already been sold out. Notably, it will be the first white-ball match at the Chepauk since the 2023 ODI World Cup and first international fixture since the India vs Bangladesh Test match in September 2024.

The TNCA in a social media post announced the development. “Plan your travel wisely for the India vs England 2nd T20I at Chepauk on January 25,” it said in the caption along with a creative.

The texts in the creative read, “Avail free metro services. Match ticket holders can access free metro rides for both up and down journeys.”

India vs England 1st T20I highlights Earlier on Wednesday, Abhishek Sharma struck a magnificent 79 off 34 balls as India beat England by seven wickets to begin their New Year in style in Kolkata. Chasing a paltry 133 for a win, India overhauled the target with 43 balls to spare as they reached 133 for 3 in just 12.5 overs.

Abhishek made England pay for a dropped catch as he hit five fours and eight sixes during his hurricane 34-ball innings. His opening partner Sanju Samson made 26 off 20 balls.

Earlier, India bowled England out for 132 in 20 overs after the visitors were asked to bat by home team captain Suryakumar Yadav. Varun Chakravarthy (3/23) was the most successful Indian bowler while Arshdeep Singh (2/17), Axar Patel (2/22) and Hardik Pandya (2/42) also chipped in with two wickets apiece.