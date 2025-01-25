India vs England 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: When and where to IND vs ENG match today?

Suryakumkar Yadav-led India will face off against England during the 2nd T20I clash against England at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Bengaluru. The Men in Blue had put on a dominating show and registered a thumping 7 wicket victory during the inaugural clash of the series thanks to some match winning performances by Varun Chakaravarthy and Abhishek Sharma.

India Vs England Squads: India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (vc), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk).

England: Jos Buttler (c), Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (wicketkeeper), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

India Vs England 2nd T20I Venue: India vs England 2nd T20I will be played at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. The stadium is known to be a high scoring venue owing to its short boundaries. There is likely to be some help for the pacers at the start of the innings while spinners are also likely to get something from the wicket.

Which channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I between India and England? Online viewers can visit Disney+ Hotstar, which will live-stream the India vs England 2nd T20 match from 7:00PM onwards.

Cricket fans who want to watch it on TV can tune into the Star Sports Network. The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Tamil.

India Vs England 1st T20 Highlights: During the 1st T20I in Kolkata, the Men in Blue had opted for a spin-heavy attack with Arshdeep Singh as the only real pacer in the attack, while Hardik Pandya came in as the second fast bowler. Suryakumar Yadav had opted for 3 spinners in the form of Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel.

Arshdeep set the tone for the Indian bowlers by dismissing Phil Salt in the first over. While Jos Buttler played a valiant knock for England, the Indian spinners, led by Chakravarthy, virtually dismantled the visitors' batting attack, restricting them to 132.

Abhishek Sharma led the Indian batting with a 79-run knock, while Sanju Samson (26) played his part with an explosive opening knock. After the openers were dismissed, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya ensured there were no hiccups in the chase as the innings was wrapped up in the 14th over.