IND vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to make T20I debut as India opt to bat

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE Score: India and England will finally get a decisive result in the five-match T20I series when they meet at Emirates Old Trafford for the second match on Saturday. The opening fixture in Durham was abandoned due to rain after India had posted 189/7, leaving the series level at 0-0.

England have a strong side featuring the return of Jofra Archer and a T20I debut for seamer Josh Tongue. India, led by Shreyas Iyer, are expected to retain their three-spinner combination and will look to build on the positives from their unfinished innings in the first match.

The pitch at Old Trafford is expected to offer early assistance to seamers before easing out for batting. With partly cloudy conditions and only a low chance of light showers, a full 20-over contest is anticipated.

Toss update

India won the toss and opted to bat first.

India vs England, Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

England Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue