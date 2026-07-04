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IND vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to make T20I debut as India opt to bat

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE Score: India and England are set to meet in the second clash of the five-match T20I series at Emirates Old Trafford. The opening fixture in Durham was abandoned due to rain, leaving the series level at 0-0. The match begins at 7:00 PM IST.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated4 Jul 2026, 06:40:47 PM IST
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IND vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE Score
IND vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE Score(AFP)

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE Score: India and England will finally get a decisive result in the five-match T20I series when they meet at Emirates Old Trafford for the second match on Saturday. The opening fixture in Durham was abandoned due to rain after India had posted 189/7, leaving the series level at 0-0.

England have a strong side featuring the return of Jofra Archer and a T20I debut for seamer Josh Tongue. India, led by Shreyas Iyer, are expected to retain their three-spinner combination and will look to build on the positives from their unfinished innings in the first match.

The pitch at Old Trafford is expected to offer early assistance to seamers before easing out for batting. With partly cloudy conditions and only a low chance of light showers, a full 20-over contest is anticipated.

Toss update

India won the toss and opted to bat first.

India vs England, Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

England Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue

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4 Jul 2026, 06:40:47 PM IST

India vs England 2nd T20I LIVE Score: ENG Playing XI

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue

4 Jul 2026, 06:40:27 PM IST

India vs England 2nd T20I LIVE Score: IND Playing XI

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

4 Jul 2026, 06:40:05 PM IST

India vs England 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Harry Brook during the toss

Would've had a bat as well. Was an awesome day that. Unfortunately we're not going to be able to do that again unless we chase down 300. Happy with the selections. Joff coming back in - strong player for us. Tongue has been knocking the door down. They're both very skillful bowlers and have extremely good slower balls. Also the ability to nail the yorkers. Yeah we've done a little bit (homework on Vaibhav).

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4 Jul 2026, 06:39:30 PM IST

India vs England 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Shreyas Iyer during the toss

“We'll bat first again. We've got one change. Vaibhav comes in for Sanju. Absolutely... you've seen him in last few months, the way he's been batting. Not really. I feel that he completely deserves to be in the squad. He's someone who doesn't take pressure at all. Has an unflinching nature. He's very well aware of what's going to come in these coming matches. The way he bats in the nets and takes on the bowlers, shows what kind of player he is. You see the competition, it's game after game - the amount of talent India produces is pleasing to the eye. Keeps us on the toes. Pressure is a privilege I feel.”

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4 Jul 2026, 06:38:44 PM IST

India vs England 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Toss update

India win toss and opt to bat.

4 Jul 2026, 06:31:12 PM IST

India vs England 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi receives maiden India cap

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes youngest cricketer to debut for Team India at the age of 15.

4 Jul 2026, 06:20:35 PM IST

India vs England 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Head-to-head details

Matches: 31

England won – 12

India Won – 18

No Result - 1

4 Jul 2026, 06:16:03 PM IST

India vs England 2nd T20I LIVE Score: India Probable XI

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy.

4 Jul 2026, 06:15:30 PM IST

India vs England 2nd T20I LIVE Score: England Probable XI

Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (WK), Harry Brook (C), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood

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4 Jul 2026, 06:13:20 PM IST

India vs England 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Toss and match timings

The toss for India vs England clash is scheduled fot 6:30 PM IST. The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

4 Jul 2026, 06:12:12 PM IST

India vs England 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live updates of 2nd T20I match between India and England.

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