IND vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to make T20I debut as India opt to bat

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE Score: India and England will finally get a decisive result in the five-match T20I series when they meet at Emirates Old Trafford for the second match on Saturday. The opening fixture in Durham was abandoned due to rain after India had posted 189/7, leaving the series level at 0-0.
England have a strong side featuring the return of Jofra Archer and a T20I debut for seamer Josh Tongue. India, led by Shreyas Iyer, are expected to retain their three-spinner combination and will look to build on the positives from their unfinished innings in the first match.
The pitch at Old Trafford is expected to offer early assistance to seamers before easing out for batting. With partly cloudy conditions and only a low chance of light showers, a full 20-over contest is anticipated.
India won the toss and opted to bat first.
India Playing XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
England Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue
Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
Would've had a bat as well. Was an awesome day that. Unfortunately we're not going to be able to do that again unless we chase down 300. Happy with the selections. Joff coming back in - strong player for us. Tongue has been knocking the door down. They're both very skillful bowlers and have extremely good slower balls. Also the ability to nail the yorkers. Yeah we've done a little bit (homework on Vaibhav).
“We'll bat first again. We've got one change. Vaibhav comes in for Sanju. Absolutely... you've seen him in last few months, the way he's been batting. Not really. I feel that he completely deserves to be in the squad. He's someone who doesn't take pressure at all. Has an unflinching nature. He's very well aware of what's going to come in these coming matches. The way he bats in the nets and takes on the bowlers, shows what kind of player he is. You see the competition, it's game after game - the amount of talent India produces is pleasing to the eye. Keeps us on the toes. Pressure is a privilege I feel.”
India win toss and opt to bat.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes youngest cricketer to debut for Team India at the age of 15.
Matches: 31
England won – 12
India Won – 18
No Result - 1
Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (WK), Harry Brook (C), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood
The toss for India vs England clash is scheduled fot 6:30 PM IST. The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of 2nd T20I match between India and England.