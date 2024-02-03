India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah becomes fastest Indian pacer to clinch 150 Test wickets, sets stunning record
India vs England 2nd Test: India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah achieved another historic feat on Saturday as he became the fastest Indian pacer to clinch 150 Test wickets. Jasprit Bumrah reached the milestone in 33 matches while legendary pacers like Glenn McGrath and Jeff Thompson took 34 games to achieve the feat.