India vs England: Rohit Sharma says ‘very proud of young Indian squad, but need to look into….'
India vs England 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma-led Team India on Monday defeated England by 106 runs to level the 5-match Test series 1-1. Unlike the first Test, the young Indian team didn't look complacent this time and fought till the last wicket to take the game home. Skipper Rohit Sharma was more than happy with the performance of the Indian squad but flagged the areas of concern in batting.