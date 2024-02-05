India vs England 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma-led Team India on Monday defeated England by 106 runs to level the 5-match Test series 1-1. Unlike the first Test, the young Indian team didn't look complacent this time and fought till the last wicket to take the game home. Skipper Rohit Sharma was more than happy with the performance of the Indian squad but flagged the areas of concern in batting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs England Live Score Updates, 2nd Test Day 4 "(I am) very proud of such a young squad, to come up against a team like that. A lot of the guys are quite young in terms of playing this form of the game," Rohit Sharma said in a post-match presentation. The remarks by the Indian skipper came as Yashasvi Jaiswal became the third youngest Indian to slam a double-century in Test cricket, while Shubman Gill also staged a brilliant comeback with a century in the second innings.

Rohit Sharma requested the experts to cut some slack for the young batters as they are bound to make certain mistakes. "It'll take some time to be absolutely spot on. (I) want them to play freely without any pressure," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The wicket was really good to bat on. That's where, if I have to point anything, a lot of the batters got the start, but didn't convert into a big score, and [that's] something that we really need to look into," ESPNCricinfo quoted Rohit Sharma as saying.

'Jasprit Bumrah is our champion player' India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was absolutely stunning in the second Test match at Vizag as the bowler single-handedly demolished England's batting during their first innings. With a wonderful 6/45 spell, Jasprit Bumrah also became the fastest pacer to complete 150 wickets in Test cricket.

"He is a champion player for us (Bumrah). When you win a game like that, you have to look at the overall performance as well. We were good with the bat. You know winning a Test in these conditions is not easy. Wanted our bowlers to step up and they did that. He looks like a good player and understands his game really well. Long way to go for him, has got a lot to offer for our team. Hope he stays humble," Rohit said in a post-match presentation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!