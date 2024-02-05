India vs England 2nd Test: England was slowly covering up the huge lead on the fourth day, when a wonderful direct hit by Shreyas Iyer dismissed Ben Stokes

India vs England 2nd Test: India made a stunning comeback against England as it defeated the visitors by a whopping 106 runs in the second Test match at Vizag. India wrapped up the Ben Stokes-led squad on the fourth day after young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal provided India with a comfortable lead with a double-century. England was slowly covering up the lead on the fourth day, when a wonderful direct hit by Shreyas Iyer dismissed Ben Stokes, and it became of matter of time before India clinched the victory. India vs England Live Score Updates, 2nd Test Day 4 The videos of Ben Stokes's dismissal are doing rounds on social media with users tagging it with the video of Ben Stokes showing a finger to Shreyas Iyer after taking his catch on third day of the match. After his deadly throw, which ended the game for Ben Stokes, Shreyas Iyer displayed a animated celebration and showed his finger similarly, which ignited a social media storm. Here's how social media is reacting to the whole saga:

The 5-match India vs England series is now tied 1-1 and the victory in the second match came after some optimistic developments from Team India. Apart from Yashasvi Jaiswal's double century, another promising youngster Shubman Gill displayed his potential with (34 & 104) in the second Test match.

The questions still remain around the form of other players, but the team managed to pull off victory in the absence of senior batters like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Jasprit Bumrah's epic 6/45 spell on the second day didn't give any chance to England to even fight in the game. While appreciating Jasprit Bumrah's fierce deliveries, England skipper Ben Stokes said, “Jasprit Bumrah is one of those players where you'll put your hands up and say 'Wow, he's just too good.'"

Ahead of the third Test match at Rajkot on 15 February, Team India must answer some difficult questions about the comeback of senior players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja. Shubman Gill also faced a minor finger injury during fielding in the second Test and remained off the field on the fourth day.

