Shubman Gill scripts history: A look at highest individual scores in Test cricket

India's newest Test skipper, Shubman Gill, on Thursday inked his name in the history books after he scored a double hundred on English soil. He became the first Indian Test captain to score a double century in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries.

With this achievement, Gill surpassed the likes of legendary Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. Gill was aged 25 years and 298 days at the time of reaching his maiden double hundred, and became the second-youngest Indian captain to achieve the feat.

According to stats, legendary Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (23 years & 39 days) still holds the record for the youngest Indian captain to reach a Test double century. Tendulkar (26 years & 189 days) and Kohli (27 years & 260 days) are placed third and fourth on the list.

Gill made history by inking his name as the sixth Indian captain to hit a double hundred in Tests after the likes of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Sunil Gavaskar, Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli.

Gill has also become the third Indian after Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid to score a double century in Tests in England.

Here are scores by Indian captains in Tests played on English soil: Shubman Gill – 200* in Birmingham (2025)

Mohammad Azharuddin – 179 in Manchester (1990)

Virat Kohli – 149 in Birmingham (2018)

MAK Pataudi – 148 in Leeds (1967)

Shubman Gill – 147 in Leeds (2025)

Highest individual scores in Test cricket: Though Gill scored a double ton, he is nowhere near the list of players whose individual score in Tests is remarkable.

Here are some of the highest individual scores in Test cricket, compiled by ESPNCricInfo. 1. Brain Lara (West Indies) - 400 vs England on 10 April 2004.

2. Matthew Hayden (Australia) - 380 vs Zimbabwe on 9 October 2004.

3. Brain Lara (West Indies) - 375 vs England on 16 April 1994

4. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 374 vs South Africa on 27 July 2006.

5. Garfield St Aubrun Sobers (West Indies) - 365* vs Pakistan on 26 February 1958

6. Leonard Hutton (England) - 364 vs Australia on 20 August 1938.

7. Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 340 vs India on 2 August 1997

8. Hanif Mohammad (Pakistan) - 337 vs West Indies on 17 January 1958.

9. Walter Reginald Hammond (England) - 336 vs New Zealand on 31 March 1933.

10. David Warner (Australia) - 335 vs Pakistan on 29 November 2019.

High scores for India in Tests: 1. Virender Sehwag - 319 vs South Africa on 26 March 2008

2. Virender Sehwag - 309 vs Pakistan on 28 March 2004

3. KK Nair - 303* vs England on 16 December 2016

4. Virender Sehwag - 293 vs Sri Lanka on 2 December 2009

5. VVS Laxman - 281 vs Australia on 11 March 2011

6. Rahul Dravid - 270 vs Pakistan on 13 April 2004

7. Virat Kohli - 254* vs South Africa on 10 October 2019

8. Virender Sehwag - 254 vs Pakistan on 13 January 2006

9. Sachin Tendulkar - 248* vs Bangladesh on 10 December 2004

10. Virat Kohli - 243 vs Sri Lanka on 2 December 2017

Since Gill is still batting at 265*, his name will be updated on the list eventually.