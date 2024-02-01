After losing the first Test match in Hyderabad to England, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is mulling to bounce back in the second Test match, to be played Dr Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on February 2. The second test match will begin at 9.30 am.

In the five-match Test series, Ben Stokes-led England are leading by 1-0 after defeating the hosts by 28 runs -- all thanks to Ollie Pope's almost a double century in the second innings and English spinners, especially debutant Tom Hartley who picked 7 wickets.

India in the previous Test could score only 202 runs and were all out in 69.2 overs.

This was India's fourth defeat at home in 48 Tests, and the biggest-ever turnaround by a visiting team on Indian soil, in terms of first-innings deficit.

ALSO READ: India vs England 2nd test: Squad, preview, pitch conditions, other details

Now the absence of injured Ravindra Jadeja and K L Rahul has made their task tougher, and minus Virat Kohli, it will be tough for the Indian team at Vizag.

Meanwhile, England's uncapped spinner Shoaib Bashir is all set to make his debut in the Visakhapatnam Test, and veteran pacer James Anderson also returns in place of Mark Wood. Meanwhile, Jack Leach is missing from the setup due to a knee injury.

India Vs England, 2nd Test: Head-to-head

According to stats, India and England have faced each other in 132 Tests, where India won 31 and England won 51 matches. 50 matches were drawn.

India Vs England 1st test match: Pitch Report

Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium in Vizag is known to be a batting paradise and is most likely to favour the batters.

But also, this pitch has assisted fast bowlers and spinners as the match proceeded in past games. India have emerged victorious both times on this ground.

The team winning the toss may choose to bat first.

India Vs England 1st test match: Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, there will be hazy sunshine on Day 1 of the match with a 25 percent probability of precipitation. The weather will be favourable for most of the game, say experts.

The maximum temperature on the five days will range between 32 to 34 degrees Celsius.

However, there will be a slight chance of rain, with a prediction of about 25 per cent in the first three days. On the fourth and final day, the chances will reduce to less than five percent, say experts.

India Vs England 1st test match: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.

England: Ben Stokes (C), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson (VC), Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (WK), Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.

India Vs England 1st test match: Where to Watch, Live Streaming details

The live streaming of the India vs England 2024 Test series in India will be available on the JioCinema app as well as the website. Also, the match can be watched live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels and the test match will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!