India Vs England 2nd Test: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details and more
India and England have faced each other in 132 Tests, where India won 31 and England won 51 matches. 50 matches were drawn.
After losing the first Test match in Hyderabad to England, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is mulling to bounce back in the second Test match, to be played Dr Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on February 2. The second test match will begin at 9.30 am.