India vs England 2nd Test: Will Pakistani-British spinner Shoaib Bashir replace Jack Leach? Ben Stokes says…
India look to bounce back after losing the first Test against England while Shoaib Bashir is likely to debut.
Seasoned left-arm spinner Jack Leach is going to miss the second Test between India and England due to knee issues. After losing the first Test, Rohit Sharma’s boys will look to bounce back in Visakhapatnam as the second encounter starts on February 2. Meanwhile, uncapped off-spinner Shoaib Bashir is likely to debut for England.