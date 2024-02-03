India vs England: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes third youngest to slam double century in Test cricket
India's young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal created history on Saturday after becoming the third youngest cricketer to slam a double century in Test cricket. Playing on Day 2 of India vs England 2nd Test, Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed extreme composure and tied India's innings amid regular fall of wickets. At 22, Yashasvi Jaiswal is the third youngest Indian cricketer to slam a double century in Test cricket as before him Sunil Gavaskar smashed his maiden double century at the age of 21 years and 277 days.