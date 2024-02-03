India's young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal created history on Saturday after becoming the third youngest cricketer to slam a double century in Test cricket. Playing on Day 2 of India vs England 2nd Test, Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed extreme composure and tied India's innings amid regular fall of wickets. At 22, Yashasvi Jaiswal is the third youngest Indian cricketer to slam a double century in Test cricket as before him Sunil Gavaskar smashed his maiden double century at the age of 21 years and 277 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs England, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score Former Indian batter Vinod Kambli secured two double centuries before turning 22- the first of which came at the age of 21 years and 32 days.

Yashasvi Jaiswal dominated against the spin bowling at the ground of Vizag and gave respect to James Anderson's fierce deliveries. The young Indian opener exhibited an impressive strike rate of 86.09 against England spinners, which considerably dropped to 25.37 against James Anderson, the only fast bowler he faced against England.

After the end of the first day at Vizag, Yashasvi Jaiswal said that he just looking to bat in control and maintain discipline in front of changing pitch conditions. The young opener also revealed that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid repeatedly sent him messages to ensure that he use this opportunity to slam a big score.

'Wonderful innings, but…' Jaiswal understood the assignment brilliantly as he maintained his rhythm and slammed the historic double century. But, the youngster lost his cool after achieving the feat as he attempted a big shot against James Anderson, who was looking to trap the young batter. It was an easy catch for Jonny Bairstow, and the wonderful innings came to an end.

"He has the temperament to play the situation. The one thing he would be kicking himself about is he went off at Anderson. He probably should have waited. He should tried to hit a six every ball against spinners. It was Anderson's last couple of balls," Kevin Pietersen said.

"This ground is not big enough for Jaiswal, and he only has to half-connect against spinners to hit a six. We would've seen plenty of fireworks, but now, the game has moved on," he added.

India was all out at the score of 396 while England is 159/4 in 35 overs on Day 2

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

