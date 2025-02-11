Having already clinched the three-match series, India will take on England in the third and final ODI in a dead rubber at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (February 12). The Rohit Sharma-led side have taken a 2-0 lead after winning in Nagpur and Cuttack. The IND vs ENG series served as a preparation for the Champions Trophy, starting on February 19.

If the likes of Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel shone with the bat in the first game, Rohit Sharma led from the front in the second game with a return-to-form century ahead of the mega ICC event. Among bowlers, Ravindra Jadeja and Harshit Rana impressed everyone with his performance.

With the series in pocket, the Indian think-tank could surely give Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal some game time in Ahmedabad. On the other hand, England would like to end the series on a high and get some momentum before the Champions Trophy.

India vs England 3rd ODI predicted XIs India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakarvarthy, Arshdeep Singh

England: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

India vs England 3rd ODI match details The India vs England 3rd ODI will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match starts at 1:30 PM IST. Toss will take place 30 minutes prior to the start of play.

India vs England 3rd ODI live streaming details Star Sports has the broadcast rights for India vs England ODI series in India. The India vs England 3rd ODI will be live telecast on all Star Sports channels. Live streaming of India vs England 3rd ODI will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.