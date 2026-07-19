IND vs ENG Live Score, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma in spotlight as Shubman Gill eye maiden away series win as Indian captain

England national cricket team vs India national cricket team match scorecard: All eyes of the cricketing world will be on Rohit Sharma when India take on England in the third and final ODI on Sunday at Lord's. The three-match series is locked at 1-1. Having endured a tough time in the first two games, the whole cricketing world was abuzz when Indian Express reported that the Lord's ODI could be Rohit's last in India colours.

The report came out in the middle of India vs England 2nd ODI in Cardiff. Amid the speculation, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia asserted that Sunday's game will not be Rohit's last in international cricket. KL Rahul might return to the playing XI after missing the second game due to illness.

Off-spinner Washington Sundar has been ruled out due to injury, with Harsh Dubey drafted in as a replacement. In the absence of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel has excelled in the role of a spin all-rounder. Barring Root, England batters have not done much to write home about.

India vs England 3rd ODI probable XIs

England: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna