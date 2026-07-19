IND vs ENG Live Score, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma in spotlight as Shubman Gill eye maiden away series win as Indian captain

England national cricket team vs India national cricket team match scorecard: All eyes of the cricketing world will be on Rohit Sharma when India take on England in the third and final ODI on Sunday at Lord's. The three-match series is locked at 1-1. Having endured a tough time in the first two games, the whole cricketing world was abuzz when Indian Express reported that the Lord's ODI could be Rohit's last in India colours.
The report came out in the middle of India vs England 2nd ODI in Cardiff. Amid the speculation, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia asserted that Sunday's game will not be Rohit's last in international cricket. KL Rahul might return to the playing XI after missing the second game due to illness.
Off-spinner Washington Sundar has been ruled out due to injury, with Harsh Dubey drafted in as a replacement. In the absence of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel has excelled in the role of a spin all-rounder. Barring Root, England batters have not done much to write home about.
England: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
Both India and England have won one game each so far. After India won the first ODI by 6 wickets. England bounced back riding on Joe Root's unbeaten 99, leaving that the third ODI is a series-decider.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs England third and final ODI at Lord's.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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