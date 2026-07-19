IND vs ENG Live Score, 3rd ODI: England opt to bat at Lord's, Jasprit Bumrah among India's three changes in playing XI

England national cricket team vs India national cricket team match scorecard: All eyes of the cricketing world will be on Rohit Sharma when India take on England in the third and final ODI on Sunday at Lord's. The three-match series is locked at 1-1. Having endured a tough time in the first two games, the whole cricketing world was abuzz when Indian Express reported that the Lord's ODI could be Rohit's last in India colours.
The report came out in the middle of India vs England 2nd ODI in Cardiff. Amid the speculation, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia asserted that Sunday's game will not be Rohit's last in international cricket. KL Rahul might return to the playing XI after missing the second game due to illness.
Off-spinner Washington Sundar has been ruled out due to injury, with Harsh Dubey drafted in as a replacement. In the absence of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel has excelled in the role of a spin all-rounder. Barring Root, England batters have not done much to write home about.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna
England: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue
India's Shubman Gill and England's Harry Brook are in the middle for the toss. England have won the toss and opt to bat first. Shubman confirms that Jasprit Bumrah is having a knee injury
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There is a huge buzz outside the stadium about Rohit Sharma. Live visuals show that Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir in a deep thoughtful conversation. The toss and team updates are coming soon.
England: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
The India vs England 3rd ODI will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels. Live streaming of India vs England 3rd ODI will be available on JioStar.
“He (Rohit) is not 20 years old. He is almost touching 40, and everybody has to retire, but the amount of happiness he has given to everybody, not just Indian people, but everybody around the world, hats off to him.” When asked whether Virat Kohli was almost certain to play the next year's ODI World Cup, Kapil said, "No, certainty is never ever applied to anybody. Whoever keeps performing, keeps playing. It doesn't matter (who he is). I would say, you keep watching the performance and let them play as much as they can. Even Sachin Tendulkar had a lot of cricket left in him (when he retired). Let the selectors do that job."
Ever since Shubman Gill was handed the ODI captaincy last year in October, he as won just a single series at home. If India manage to win the series against England, this will be his first away ODI series win as the captain of the side.
List of ODI series under Shubman:
vs Australia (away, October 2025) - India lost 1-2
vs New Zealand (home, January 2026): India fell 1-2
vs Afghanistan(home, June 2026): India won 3-0
vs England (away, July 2026): India are level at 1-1 so far.
Rohit Sharma is all about effortlessly executing his front foot pull shots off the pacers and manoeuvring the spinners but the 39-year-old has not been been able to find any fluency thus far in the series, fuelling conversations about lasting till the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa. The two-paced pitch in Cardiff made life tougher for Rohit who consumed as many as nine consecutive dot balls before getting out.
But more than the third ODI, the spoltlight will be on Rohit Sharma. During the second ODI, a report claimed that the Lord's ODI could e Rohit's last. However, the BCCI was quick to quash all rumours, with secretary Devajit Saikia stating that the Lord's ODI won't be his last.
Both India and England have won one game each so far. After India won the first ODI by 6 wickets. England bounced back riding on Joe Root's unbeaten 99, leaving that the third ODI is a series-decider.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs England third and final ODI at Lord's.