India vs England 3rd T20 prediction: Who’ll win today’s IND vs ENG cricket match in Rajkot?

The 3rd T20 cricket match of the 5-match series between India and England will take place on January 28 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. India won the first 2 T20 matches.

Historically, the pitch at Niranjan Shah Stadium usually helps batters as it delivers even bounce. India have played 5 T20I matches here so far and won 4 of those. The Men in Blue secured big wins in those 4 matches. India defeated Australia by 6 wickets in 2013, Bangladesh by 8 wickets in 2019, South Africa by 82 runs in 2022 and Sri Lanka by 91 runs in 2023.

Meanwhile, India had to drop two explosive batters due to injuries. Shivam Dube and Ramandeep Singh have replaced Rinku Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

IND vs ENG: Head-to-head records India have played 26 T20 matches against England so far. The records are slightly in favour of the Men in Blue. India have won 15 times while England have won 11.

These two teams had their last encounter on January 25. England set a target of 166 in 20 overs. Thanks to Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 72 off 55 balls, India reached the target in the final over.

IND vs ENG 3rd T20: How to watch Online viewers can visit Disney+ Hotstar which will live-stream the India vs England 3rd T20 match from Rajkot.

Cricket fans who want to watch it on TV can tune into the Star Sports Network. The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Tamil. The match starts at 7 PM.

IND vs ENG 3rd T20 Prediction As per CricTracker, the team bowling first will win the match. Khel Now predicts India will win. However, we believe England will emerge victorious in Rajkot, keeping the series open.